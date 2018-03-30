Las Vegas breaking news for March 30, 2018

Fair
HI: 79°
LO: 56°
2 cars involved in head-on collision near Flamingo, Swenson
This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 30, 2018.
5:50 A.M.
Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Flamingo Road and Street. Officer arrived at the scene and are investigating the crash.
The extent of the injuries is currently unknown and we will update the story as more details surface.
**********************************************
