Las Vegas breaking news for March 22, 2018

Chopper 13 was over the scene of a crash alongside the southbound U.S. 95 on-ramp.

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 22, 2018.

6 A.M.

A crash on Flamingo Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, has caused the street to be closed in both directions.

5:30 A.M.

Chopper 13 was over the scene of a rollover crash alongside the southbound U.S. 95 on-ramp. Emergency vehicles have closed the on-ramp near Summerlin Parkway.

