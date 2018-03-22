Las Vegas breaking news for March 22, 2018

Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 51°
A crash on Flamingo Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, has caused the street to be closed in both directions.
Chopper 13 was over the scene of a crash alongside the southbound U.S. 95 on-ramp.
This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 22, 2018.
6 A.M.
5:30 A.M.
Chopper 13 was over the scene of a rollover crash alongside the southbound U.S. 95 on-ramp. Emergency vehicles have closed the on-ramp near Summerlin Parkway.
