New indoor sports complex could be coming to west Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new indoor sports complex could be coming to Henderson.

The complex would be built behind Chicken N Pickle, which is currently under construction at St. Rose and Maryland Parkways.

According to city officials, the facility will be 180,000 square feet and include:



Basketball courts that can convert to other court uses such as volleyball and pickleball

Hybrid turf fields for sports like indoor soccer, box lacrosse and indoor football

Birthday party and community rooms

Family entertainment areas to potentially feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, miniature golf, restaurant, and bar

The project is part of a public-private partnership with KemperSports and Henderson residents will be eligible for 20% discounts on all amenities.

In addition to that, city officials said the complex will attract sports tournaments and is anticipated to generate over $1 million in tax revenue and over $10 million in wages and salaries for workers.

The city says the complex will be a $70 million investment with funds provided through the private third-party partner and one-time funding sources, including public infrastructure bond sale, the West Henderson Development Fund, and the City Municipal Facilities Fund.

The Henderson City Council is expected to give final approval for the project at their meeting on July 2.