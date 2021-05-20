Nevadans reach out to 13 Action News about issues with DETR's ID.me system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Nevadans have had issues with the ID.me requirement that the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation needs in order verify their identity and pay unemployment benefits.

PREVIOUS STORY: New unemployment insurance applicants required to verify their identity through ID.me

KTNV viewers have told us that they have tried to do so without success and they receive a message saying someone will be getting back at them within two weeks.

ID.me is a credential service provider that is federally certified as compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This security measure is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020.

13 INVESTIGATES: Unemployed Nevadans grapple with more trouble: ID.me verification fights fraud impersonators

13 Action News spoke to the DETR and to a Las Vegas resident who is having issues with the new identification verification system.

OTHER STORIES

