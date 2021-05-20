Watch
Nevadans reach out to 13 Action News about issues with DETR's ID.me system

Rudy Garcia
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation building on E. St. Louis in Las Vegas
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 17:41:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Nevadans have had issues with the ID.me requirement that the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation needs in order verify their identity and pay unemployment benefits.

PREVIOUS STORY: New unemployment insurance applicants required to verify their identity through ID.me

KTNV viewers have told us that they have tried to do so without success and they receive a message saying someone will be getting back at them within two weeks.

ID.me is a credential service provider that is federally certified as compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This security measure is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020.

13 INVESTIGATES: Unemployed Nevadans grapple with more trouble: ID.me verification fights fraud impersonators

13 Action News spoke to the DETR and to a Las Vegas resident who is having issues with the new identification verification system.

