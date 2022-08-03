Nevada woman dies after gunshot wound

One Nevadan woman is dead after succumbing to a gunshot wound she received to the head.

On Monday, Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to Desert Valley View hospital in Pahrump, Nevada.

Sheriff’s report the woman, 69, was being treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and those with relevant information are urged to contact Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, extension 4.