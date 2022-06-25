NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Job Connect is hosting a Women's Veteran information & resource fair Monday, June 27, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Nevada Job Connect center in North Las Vegas.

According to Nevada Job Connect, this is a free and open event for all women service members, veterans, military spouse, veteran caregivers, and their families.

Attendees will meet with companies who will be interviewing, including the city of Las Vegas, Canyon Coach Lines, First Command, and American Resort Services, offering weekly pay plus bonuses. Many employers will be hiring on the spot. Bitrate Productions is offering $21.00 an hour plus a bonus. Amazon will also speak with veterans on building a future with amazon and many more businesses.

For more questions or information about this event, officials recommend calling the Nevada Job Connect representative line at (702)486-0129.