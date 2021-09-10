Nevada Highway Patrol to do away with DUI Strike Team due to staff shortages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says it is seeing a spike in the number of deadly crashes on our roadways due to impaired drivers.

The DUI Strike Team was formed to crackdown on impaired driving, but the agency says the team will not exist for much longer due to staffing shortages.

NHP is now urging drivers to be careful and watch out for the many dangers along valley roadways.

"So far this year we've experienced a 25% increase compared to this time last year. This is now the deadliest eight months that we've had in the last decade from the start of the year," said Andrew Bennett, spokesperson for the Office of Traffic Safety,

"This labor day was especially deadly," he said. "It wasn't the deadliest, but it definitely was in the top five with five fatalities down here in Southern Nevada."

The increase in deaths and DUI-related crashes has put an additional strain on the department that is dealing with staff shortages.

"The DUI Strike Team has been around for three years and has just under 4,000 DUI arrests," said Bennett.

"It was an extremely important cause for a lot of us across Southern Nevada. It was a joint effort between Las Vegas Metro [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department], Nevada Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety."

"So as we continue to move forward," he said, "It's important to know that DUI enforcement will continue. It will just be under a different structure moving forward."

NHP and traffic safety officials hope that Las Vegas drivers do their part in reducing the number of impaired drivers on our valley roadways.