Nevada DMV's switch to appointments-only, beginning Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, all Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services.

They will switch to an appointment-only operation to help eliminate walk-ins and long lines.

Over the last year, officials say they've seen a decrease in online usage, causing more people to come in without an appointment scheduled.

Officials say to help compensate for the change, four locations in Henderson and Las Vegas are adding 4,000 new appointments per week.

Walk-ins will still be allowed on Saturdays only.

