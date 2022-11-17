Watch Now
Nevada Department of Corrections looking for walkaway last seen on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard

Posted at 6:16 PM, Nov 16, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections needs help locating a walkaway from a transitional housing facility.

NDOC says Roberto Munoz did not return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing and was missing during an emergency count.

He was last seen at a bus stop on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Escape procedures were initiated and search teams are in place.

He's serving a sentence after being convicted on charges of grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle out of Washoe County.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

