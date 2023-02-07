What is the most romantic state? One study says West Virginia

Many couples across the country are preparing for Valentine's Day. Some will go on a date night while others will stay home and spend quality time with their partner.

But where is Valentine's Day the most popular? A survey from bookies.com says West Virginia. It looked at Google Trends for all 50 states over the last six years. It determined that people in West Virginia search for Valentine's Day prior to the holiday more than people in any other state.

New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York rounded out the top five.

Spending on Valentine’s Day is expected to reach $25.9 billion this year, up by about $2 billion in 2022, according to data released by the National Retail Federation.

The data indicate 52% of Americans are planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day. Those celebrating are expected to spend an average of $192.80 per person.

However, the holiday celebrating love isn't popular everywhere. Oregon had the fewest amount of searches for Valentine's Day in the bookies.com survey. Washington, Minnesota, Colorado and Wisconsin were also at the bottom of the list.

