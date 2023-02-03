US unemployment rate at lowest level since 1969, data indicate

The U.S. unemployment rate reached its lowest level in more than five decades in January as employers added 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January, marking the lowest the unemployment rate has been since 1969. The unemployment rate is down .1% from last month.

Workforce participation, which is the combined number of people currently employed and those on unemployment, has essentially remained unchanged over the last year at 62.4% after dropping during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2022, there were 1.6 million Americans who had been on unemployment for over half a year. As of January 2023, there were 1.1 million Americans.

The drop in unemployment and

Average hourly wages are up $1.40 from a year ago, going from $31.63 in January 2022 to $33.03 last month.

