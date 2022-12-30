Watch Now
Local NewsNational

Actions

TV host Nick Cannon welcomes baby no. 12

Nick Cannon
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Talk show host Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of “Nick Cannon“ at Metropolitan Studios on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Nick Cannon
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 13:19:55-05

Nick Cannon is a new father once again.

The TV personality recently welcomed his newest child with model Alyssa Scott, who announced the birth of their daughter Halo Marie Cannon on social media Thursday, CNN and People reported.

The news outlets reported that this is the couple's second child, born on Dec. 14. Their first child together died about a year ago from brain cancer.

This marks "The Masked Singer" host's twelfth child.

Cannon also shares three children with model Brittany Bell, three children with Abby De La Rosa, two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and a child each with model Bre Tiesi and former "Price is Right" model LaNisha Cole, the news outlets reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH