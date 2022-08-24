Watch Now
Local NewsNational

Actions

Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension

Diamondbacks Padres Baseball
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches from the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Diamondbacks Padres Baseball
Posted at 1:29 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 16:29:44-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance enhancing-drug.

"I have made a mistake, and I regret every single step I have taken in these days," Tatis said.

Tatis has been given an 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season.

The star shortstop says he's “really sorry for mistakes” and that his dreams have turned into his worst nightmares.

He was suspended on Aug. 12 after MLB said he tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

Tatis claimed the steroid got into his system after taking a skin medication to treat an infection.

He said there's no one to blame other than himself because he should know what's going into his body. However, he dismissed claims that he was taking the steroid to improve his physical performance.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH