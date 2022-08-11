Watch Now
Study: Chemicals found in kitchen cookware could increase risk of liver cancer

This photo taken July 23, 2009 shows crepes. Julia Child introduced crepes and the crepe pan to Americans in her cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking". These All-purpose Crepes can be cooked in a traditional iron pan or in a non-stick skillet. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California found a possible link between chemicals found in your kitchen cookware that could increase the risk of liver cancer.

Researchers said that after conducting animal studies, they found that artificial chemicals called perfluooctane sulfate (PFAS) are incredibly harmful to the liver.

The study is also the first to confirm the presence of samples taken from humans.

They found that people exposed the most to these chemicals have a risk 4.5 times higher of getting non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, a common liver cancer, than those who are less exposed.

According to the study published Monday in JHEP Reports, these "forever chemicals" have been widely used in industry and consumer products for more than 60 years.

