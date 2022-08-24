Police investigate 'swatting' incident at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home

Police have confirmed that they are further investigating a Wednesday morning swatting incident at the Georgia home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Police in the northern Georgia city of Rome responded to Rep. Greene's home at 1 a.m. after an emergency services call was placed claiming someone at the residence had been shot multiple times, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Green posted to Twitter, writing, "Last night, I was swatted just after 1 a.m. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County."

"Swatting" is when an unknown caller reports a false crime to police, especially a crime said to be in progress, to get emergency services to send officers to an unsuspecting home.

As the Rome News-Tribune reported, police initially were led to believe that a man had been shot multiple times and was in a bathtub at Greene's home.

Police said in a statement, "When officers responded, they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She assured the officers there was no issue, and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as 'swatting,'" Axios reported.

Police said they received another call from a suspect they believe was using a computer-generated voice to make the call.

The caller confirmed they were "upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view[s] on transgender youth rights."

Green introduced a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and has also made comments seen as transphobic on Twitter.