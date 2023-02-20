New vending machine provides Black hair care products to college students

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hair salon owner is helping Black students have better access to hair care products on campus.

Melanie Day is the owner of You've Got Curls Hair Loss Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She noticed her young clients were having trouble taking care of their hair while they were at school, so she teamed up with Berea College to come up with a solution.

Her company installed a vending machine that sells products specifically for curly and textured hair on campus.

"The main focus is your school, but imagine you have a hair emergency," Day explained.

The first of its kind in the state of Kentucky, each item is priced at $15 or less.

"Yes, we could get our products on Amazon, yes we could have someone drive us to Walmart, but being able to drive to BCC, it is very affordable and convenient," said sophomore Allison Hudson.

"There are gels and leave-in conditioner. It's nicer than I expected, I really like it," said another student.

Day plans to place more vending machines on other college campuses in the state.

This story was originally reported on lex18.com.