NBA renames MVP trophy after Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's name is now on one of the NBA's most prestigious trophies.

The league announced six newly designed trophies on Tuesday. They are all named after NBA legends

The new Michael Jordan Trophy will go to the NBA's most valuable player. The bronze trophy features a player coming out of a rock and reaching a crystal basketball.

“I’m incredibly honored to have created the NBA’s MVP trophy in partnership with Michael Jordan,” Mark Smith, retired VP of Innovation Special Projects at Nike,

Jordan won the NBA's MVP award five times during his career.

This season, the defensive player of the year will receive the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy. The rookie of the year will take home the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy. The sixth man of the year will get the John Havlicek Trophy. The George Mikan Trophy will go to the most improved player.

The Jerry West Trophy will go to the new "clutch" player of the year. The media panel will decide on a winner based on nominations from NBA head coaches.

“Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “As we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards.”

