Major celestial event to coincide with Election Day

Those headed to the polls early on Election Day may be in for a visual treat. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the United States on Nov. 8, with the peak occurring just as polls open in the eastern U.S.

The peak will be around 6 a.m. ET, and 3 a.m. PT. The lunar eclipse can be seen anywhere the moon is visible.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth gets directly in between the sun and the moon. The Earth’s shadow will make the moon appear blood red during totality.

The next lunar eclipse visible from America will be March 14, 2025.