Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Land for sale near candlestick park in San Francisco

items.[0].videoTitle
Real estate prices are at an all-time high now one realtor in San Franciso is hoping to make a big splash with a new lot for sale. The thing is, it's mostly underwater!
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 15:46:14-04

Real estate prices are at an all-time high now one realtor in San Franciso is hoping to make a big splash with a new lot for sale.

The thing is, it's mostly underwater!

It's a little over 1 acre and located three blocks east of Candlestick Park.

The owner, Trent Zhu, bought the lot from San Francisco County at an auction about 6 years ago for less than $5,000.

His asking price today is $75,000.

Zhu is hoping another pier would be added to San Francisco's waterfront.

For now he says, he's just "testing the waters" without any takers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH