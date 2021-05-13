Land for sale near candlestick park in San Francisco

Real estate prices are at an all-time high now one realtor in San Franciso is hoping to make a big splash with a new lot for sale.

The thing is, it's mostly underwater!

It's a little over 1 acre and located three blocks east of Candlestick Park.

The owner, Trent Zhu, bought the lot from San Francisco County at an auction about 6 years ago for less than $5,000.

His asking price today is $75,000.

Zhu is hoping another pier would be added to San Francisco's waterfront.

For now he says, he's just "testing the waters" without any takers.