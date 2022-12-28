Iconic hour glass from 'Wizard of Oz' sells for nearly $500,000

It has been called one of the most memorable and iconic set props from the famous film "The Wizard of Oz."

The hour glass from the scene in the film where the Wicked Witch of the West reveals to Dorothy that she only has a short time to live, has just sold at auction for nearly $500,000.

Heritage Auctions facilitated the sale of the iconic piece of Hollywood memorabilia.

It sold for $495,000 with the auction house calling it "the most recognizable signature prop from the film.

The hour glass is about 20 inches tall and around a foot wide with a gothic style frame holding it up.

The auction house didn't immediately reveal the party behind the purchase.