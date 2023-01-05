How engagement in work improved as employees participated remotely

Many employers who moved allowed remote work during the height of the pandemic are grappling with the decision to bring employers back to the office.

Many employers are concerned about the loss of productivity. However, new data suggests workers are more engaged than ever.

Meetings increased by nearly 60% between 2020 and 2022, when more people began working from home, according to the University of Texas at Austin.

For those who are told to return to the office, experts say those workers should use this time to their advantage.

"It gives you the opportunity to meet everyone in person and interact with them," said Vicki Salemi a career expert with Monster. "You get facetime with leadership, perhaps gain new skills, shadow people in other departments. It can be a great opportunity for you."

Even as work trends shift, some experts say employees still have the upper hand when it comes to the job market.

"Despite many layoffs we hear in the news, employers are still seeking top talent, so employees who are not happy or aren't paid fairly, they are most likely going to look for another job," Salemi said.

She adds that workers who are unhappy about returning should speak to their bosses about possible hybrid options.