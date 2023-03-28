Former teammate shares messages she received from Nashville shooter ahead of rampage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At 9:57 a.m., a former middle school basketball teammate of Audrey Hale looked at her phone to find a message from The Covenant School shooter on Instagram.

Averianna Patton said she saw the message that Hale planned to die by suicide and that Patton would see it on the news. In the messages Patton provided to NewsChannel 5, Hale told Patton she would see her again in another life. Hale told Patton about no longer wanting to live and the need to die.

"One day this will make more sense," Hale wrote. "I've left behind more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen."

Submitted to WTVF The screenshot between Hale and Patton on the morning of The Covenant School shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The Covenant School — a private Christian School in Green Hills — experienced a mass shooting on Monday, when students and staff died on the campus. Three children died and three staff members died.

Hale said family had no idea what was about to happen.

"I tried to comfort and encourage her and subsequently reached out to the Suicide Prevention Help Line after being instructed to by my father at 10:08 am. Audrey has shared with others that she had been suicidal in the past and I knew to take this serious," Patton said to NewsChannel 5.

Submitted to WTVF A screenshot of the messages between Patton and Hale before The Covenant School shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Patton said she called the Nashville Davidson County Sheriff's Office to make them aware of the situation and was instructed to call Nashville's non-emergency number. By then, MNPD says it was too late.

"After phone calls from friends and Audrey's name was released as the shooter at Covenant Nashville school, I learned that Audrey was the shooter and that she had reached out to me prior to the shooting," Patton said. "My heart is with all of the families affected and I'm devastated by what has happened."