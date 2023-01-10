Dr. Dre serves Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with cease and desist after using his music in video

Dr. Dre is taking of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she posted a highly-produced video of herself walking in the halls of the Capitol to the music of "Still D.R.E."

TMZ posted a cease and desist letter Dr. Dre's attorney's sent Greene.

"You are wrongfully exploiting this work through various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda," the letter says.

It notes that Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andrew Young, is the owner of the copyright to the song and Greene did not have permission to use it.

"One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country," the letter states.

The post to the video is still up on Twitter. However, the video was flagged and disabled "in response to a report by the copyright owner."

Greene tweeted a statement she provided to TMZ, saying, "While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."