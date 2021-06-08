Doctors warn of 'gray area drinking'

We know mental and substance abuse issues have arisen from the pandemic.

Now, one doctor is warning about 'gray area drinking'.

Dr. Bankole Johnson is an addiction expert working on a drug to treat alcohol use disorder.

He says 'gray area drinking' usually starts out as stress relief drinking that gradually increases in frequency.

Gray area drinkers tend to suffer a lot of morning-after effects and may eventually develop full blown alcohol use disorder.

"But the jump from normal drinking to abnormal drinking to excessive drinking can take weeks and for some people, that can take days," says Dr. Bankole Johnson, Neuroscientist with Adial pharmaceuticals.

Johnson says this is particularly a problem in women right now because they've been subject to higher amounts of stress and responsibility during the pandemic.

They may even be more secretive drinkers.