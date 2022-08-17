Watch Now
Local NewsNational

Actions

Canadian politician swallows bee during live press conference

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 1.34.31 PM.png
CTV Network via CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 1.34.31 PM.png
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 14:38:29-04

A Canadian lawmaker got a surprising buzz during a recent news conference.

According to CTV Network, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was speaking to reporters on Friday when a bee began distracting him.

In a video, the bee could be seen flying around Ford's head. Seconds later, it flew inside his mouth, and he started choking, the news outlet reported.

"What was that?" a reporter asked.

"I just swallowed a bee!" Ford replied.

CNN reported that the politician was a good sport about the incident as he took a sip from a water bottle.

“I’m good. He’s down here buzzing around right now," Ford said. "He has a lot of real estate.”

Ford promised to go to the hospital, NPR reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH