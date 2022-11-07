Airbnb addresses hidden fee complaints, makes pricing changes

Airbnb announced it will make pricing clearer on the site for its rental properties after customers complained of hidden fees.

The new price display will include the total cost for properties, including all cleaning fees. Airbnb said in a statement that the changes will start next month and will display property search results based on entire prices for the stay and not just buy nightly price.

CEO Brain Chesky said Monday on Twitter, “I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent."

“We started as an affordable alternative to hotels, and affordability is especially important today,” Chesky said.

“During this difficult economic time, we need to help our Hosts provide great value to you,” he said.

The company also said that it will be addressing the issue of chores.

Some Airbnb users say there are hosts that impose additional fees if a list of tasks assigned by hosts are not completed by the end of a stay.

The company says it will provide additional guidance to hosts on which requests are appropriate and which are not.

The company calls these "checkout tasks," and Chesky said he realizes that guests see these as a "pain."

“You shouldn’t have to do unreasonable checkout tasks, such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming,” he said.

Chesky said, “But we think it’s reasonable to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors—just as you would when leaving your own home.”