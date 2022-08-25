17-year-old pilot becomes youngest to fly solo across the globe

A Belgian-British teenager becomes the youngest person ever to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft.

On Wednesday, Guinness confirmed the record after Mack Rutherford landed in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 17-year-old, who received his pilot's license only a year ago, began the journey in March when he was just 16, NBC affiliate KTUU reported

According to Guinness, he's flew over 52 countries across five continents.

Guinness said that Rutherford, who turned 17 while flying, also broke two additional world records during his journey.

Guinness said that those records were the youngest man to travel the globe by aircraft solo and the youngest man to travel the world in a microlight plane.

Rutherford's feat also rachets up a bit of sibling rivalry, KTUU reported.

According to Guinness, his older sister, Zara, held the previous record.