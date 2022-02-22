Missing Henderson 11-year-old girl located safely, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police report a missing 11-year-old girl has been safely located as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they were originally called to the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near Gibson Road and Paseo Verde Parkway, on Feb. 19 in reference to a missing 11 year old later identified as Ashlyn Sherre.

PREVIOUS: Henderson police asking public assistance in locating 11-year-old girl

Sherre had been last seen by family outside of her home wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt, purple skirt, black fishnet leggings, and black boots.

Tuesday, police said Sherre was found safe and thanked the public and media for the assistance.

No further immediate details were released as to what happened when it came to her disappearance from over the weekend.