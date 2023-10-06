Maui youth baseball players find refuge in sports after fires, travel to Vegas for tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This October, youth baseball players from Maui are in Las Vegas for a tournament called October Slugfest, hosted by Vegas Valley Baseball.

It's been quite the journey for them to get here after the wildfires that devastated Maui and the town of Lahaina.

Mike Diaz, a former major league player, said baseball has been the constant for his players throughout all the change on the fire-ravaged island. He is the owner and founder of an indoor baseball training facility on Maui called Hitter's Paradise. Hitter's Paradise is home to the Pacific Pride Organization, a nonprofit that enables young baseball players to compete in inter-island tournaments and in the continental U.S. He spoke with Good Morning Las Vegas anchors Anjali Patel and Justin Hinton about what his players have been through and the support they need.

Diaz said of his 200 players, about 50 were displaced from their homes and 13 lost their homes altogether. He said each and every one of his players and his families have been affected by the disaster in some way. He added to make matters worse, many of the players' parents are being laid off from work because their places of employment were destroyed or damaged or because tourism has come to a halt there.

Diaz said long before the tragic fires on Maui, he had planned to send several teams to Vegas for October Slugfest. While you might think baseball would be the furthest thing from these players' minds as they deal with such immense loss at home, Diaz said he wanted to ensure the kids could still play and to maintain some sense of normalcy for them after their worlds were turned upside down.

Thanks to the generosity of outside communities, Diaz and his players were able to make the journey to the 9th island to compete in October Slugfest. However, he said they are still in need of support to ensure these players can continue to take part in the sport they love as they rebuild and recover back home.

Typically, he said his organization relies on the local community on Maui to help the players with the cost of tournaments. But now, with so many on Maui struggling, he has to turn elsewhere for help. He said the Vegas community has been incredibly generous and would appreciate further support.

If you'd like to donate to these players to help them continue to play baseball and to help them rebuild their lives, click here.