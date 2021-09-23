Lummi Nation Police in Washington seek missing woman, tribe member last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 30-year-old woman and member of the Lummi tribe in the Pacific Northwest is missing and was last seen in Las Vegas, the tribe says.

The Lummi Nation Police of Washington state say Reatha May Finkbonner was last seen on Sept. 3.

She is described by police as having brown eyes and brown or blonde hair, is around 5-feet and 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

CNN reports that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed Finkbonner is the subject of a missing person investigation, and a family told the news outlet that she was last seen with an unidentified woman on the sidewalk outside of their motel.

She tried to call her fiancé and friends four times that afternoon, but the calls were missed, according to CNN's report.

Anyone with information can call Las Vegas police's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or Lummi Nation Police at 360-312-2274.