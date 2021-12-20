Southern Utah man arrested after missing college student found in his home

EPHRAIM, Utah — A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a missing Snow College student who was found alive Saturday night.

Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk announced Sunday afternoon that 39-year-old Brent Neil Brown was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Madelyn "Maddie" Allen. Walk said Allen was found at Brown's home in Wayne County. She was checked out at a local hospital, then reunited with her family.

Details on what occurred were at first extremely limited, with the family saying Allen experienced a "traumatic" ordeal and that they were experiencing an intense mix of emotions from shock to gratitude.

Shortly after the press conference, public records for Brown's arrest were made available.



(Warning: The police report includes accounts of sexual assault and domestic violence that some readers may find disturbing. Victim resources available at the bottom of this article)

Brown was booked Sunday morning on four felony counts: aggravated kidnapping, rape, object rape, and obstruction of justice.

Court documents say Allen's parents sensed something was off when they received a text message from her on Tuesday, the morning after she was last seen. The message "expressed Madelyn's love for the parent but provided no additional details." Her parents then contacted the service provider for their family cell phone plan. They learned that the text was sent from Loa, a small town in Wayne County, Utah. Loa is more than 85 miles from Ephraim, and Allen did not have a vehicle or "regular access" to one, nor did she have any known contacts in the area of Loa.

Police then became involved, and they learned through cellular data that Allen's phone was powered off or otherwise disconnected from the network Monday night within minutes of her leaving her dorm building. There was no data available from then until about midnight when it was pinged in Loa, then again from just after midnight till about 7 a.m. when she texted her family.

On Saturday, investigators discovered more pings from her phone in Loa and began an "extensive search" in the area.

Officers were approaching Brown's home Saturday when they saw someone matching Allen's physical description through a basement window. They said when they knocked on the door, the person ran out of sight.

Court documents say Brown answered the door and told police nobody else was there, then would not let them search the house without the permission of his parents. Police then contacted his parents, the homeowners, who consented to a search.

Inside, police say they found Allen's Snow College student ID in plain sight. They also reportedly found a gun in an open suitcase, which also had some of Allen's clothing. Brown was detained after the ID was found.

Police then found Allen in a coal storage bin inside the house. They said she was naked, covered in coal, dirty, and her hair had been cut.

Brown spoke with police after being given a Miranda warning. He said he and Allen connected through a group chat on a messaging app and arranged to meet up. He said after he picked her up in Ephraim, she gave her phone to him and he powered it off. He claimed he did this as part of their "role play." He said he turned Allen's phone back on and allowed her to text her family the next morning, then never again since.

Brown said he tied Allen up while he was away at work, but left food for her and allowed for bathroom access.

Allen also spoke with police. She said from the time she arrived at Brown's home, he made her take off her clothes and didn't allow her to put them back on during the entire 5-day span. She said he would threaten to hit her with a belt if she put her clothes back on. He also threatened that he would go after her family if she left or told anyone about him, Allen said.

Brown said at one point during the week, he saw a news report about Allen going missing and threw her phone in a trash can at a local store. He then told her he shipped it to the Arizona-Mexico border so nobody could find her. Allen said Brown later told her that police had stopped looking for her.

Allen told police that Brown raped her several times a day and assaulted her in other ways. She also told police she was tied up and that she was afraid to leave because she was afraid of what he would do to her family.

On Saturday, Allen was in the basement when she heard someone talking to Brown upstairs. She said Brown had ordered her to hide if she heard anyone else in the house, so she did. He later came downstairs and hid her in the coal bin, she said.

After Brown was booked, a judge ruled Sunday afternoon that he be held without bail due to being a flight risk and "substantial danger to an alleged victim of domestic violence" if released.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or the online chat hotline at rainn.org/resources

Free, 24/7, confidential resources also available for domestic violence survivors:

