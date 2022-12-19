Watch Now
Lighting of Grand Menorah ceremony at Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday. Shakeria Hawkins reports.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street Experience celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

The event started around 4:30 p.m. The ceremony featured a 20-foot Grand Menorah. The ceremony was led by Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada.

The Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman was also in attendance of the event to welcome the holiday known as the "Festival of Lights."

The menorah is said to be on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

