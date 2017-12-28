1 October shooting may have fueled changes at Disney resorts

It appears that the Las Vegas 1 October shooting is still impacting the way corporations, specifically in the hospitality industry, handle security.

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that Walt Disney World hotel rooms are ditching their "Do not disturb" signs in favor of "Room occupied" door hangings.

The change took effect last week at the Disney hotels accessible by the monorail — the Polynesian Village Resort, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Contemporary Resort and its connected Bay Lake Tower. A hotel staffer must knock and identify himself or herself before entering if the “Room Occupied” sign is out. Arriving guests are being notified about the new right-to-entry guidelines, the company also said.

Disney is not saying that the 1 October is the exact reason for these changes but it's hard to ignore that these come just months after the Vegas shooter's room went unchecked for days leading up to the shooting.

Disney's terms of service make it a point to address the safety of their guest.

“The hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room for any purposes including, but not limited to, performing maintenance and repairs or checking on the safety and security of guests and property,” the terms of service state, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

Disney also said that they understand that guest will have concerns about the inconvenience their new policy may cause but insist they will address those concerns individually as they arise.