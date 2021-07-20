Watch
Las Vegas police report missing, endangered 31-year-old man

Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:34:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man last seen on Monday.

Tistorius McDaniel, 31, is considered a missing and endangered adult by authorities who they say might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

McDaniel was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the 7000 block of Magic Moment Lane, near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police said he is 6-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds while last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or missing persons at 702-828-2907.

