Las Vegas police report missing, endangered 31-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man last seen on Monday.

Tistorius McDaniel, 31, is considered a missing and endangered adult by authorities who they say might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

McDaniel was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the 7000 block of Magic Moment Lane, near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police said he is 6-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds while last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or missing persons at 702-828-2907.