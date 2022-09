LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hosting a Local Law Enforcement Appreciation Concert in commemoration of the 5 year mark of 1 October.

Local law enforcement alongside their families are invited.

According to a press release, the concert is on Sept. 23 at M Resort-Spa-Casino Las Vegas at M Pavilion 12300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Henderson, NV 89044 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the concert starting at 7 p.m.