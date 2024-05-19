One person dead, two people injured in shooting in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in northwest Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident happened at 4:01 p.m. in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road.

When officers from the Northwest Area Command arrived at the scene, they found one person in the street with several gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they believe several people were in the street fighting and it escalated to the point where someone pulled out a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3111. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.