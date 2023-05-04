Las Vegas man fights through the odds to keep family business open

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, KTNV is sharing a story about the owners of a Korean-fusion restaurant here in the valley, receiving support from people around the world.

Anjali Patel has more on the journey of Jong Park and his family, from east Asia to America, through one obstacle after another.

NO BLUEPRINT

There was no blueprint for Jong Park when he uprooted his family from Korea, hoping America would bring more opportunities for his son.

"We did not know how hard it was going to be. My dad worked as a construction worker and dishwasher, working literally 10 to 12 hours a day," says Jong Park's son, Steve.

Like many immigrants, he navigated his new life here without a road map. Just a dream of one day cooking food for customers in a place of his own.

"Ever since he was a kid, he wanted to open up a restaurant one day, he just did not know when," Steve said.

He already had a clear vision for it when the opportunity finally presented itself last year. Nevertheless, even the best laid plans go through changes.

"We originally were going to be a cafe. Not a lot of people know that. The reason we couldn't is there were some restrictions and regulations with the Silverado Ranch plaza and due to other bakeries and competitors in the same plaza, we couldn't become a cafe," says Steve.

NEW PLAN

The Park family deciding to pivot with a new plan of serving Korean food, fused with other Asian cuisine.

However, the roadblocks didn't stop there.

"So when we bought the restaurant in November, as soon as a month later, we started seeing a neck mass on his left side," Steve said.

It was stage four tongue cancer. Still determined to stay on track, the Parks opened Dynamite Korean Street Food and Sushi in February.

"It's been real tough financially, covering all the rent, medical bills, doctors appointments, my dad going through chemo, he's on his 3rd treatment right now. and its just taking a toll on his body," says Steve.

Shortly after the restaurant opened, Las Vegas-based TikTok star, Keith Lee, reviewed their food and shared the family's story. Their struggles touching hundreds of thousands of people and the social media exposure helping them stay afloat.

PUBLIC SUPPORT

"We were only doing like $700 to $900 in sales a day, which we were still grateful for, which we just opened, completely new, and starting to get more local attraction. After Keith Lee, it was all of a sudden, $3,000 to $4,000 every single day," says Steve.

Powered by the support of so many, Jong Park continues pushing through every detour to see his dream through, even when nothing goes according to plan.

"Because of supporters and a lot of donations we had, it was really easy to lift my dad's spirits. and I translate from English to Korean, all the thousands of comments we get as much as possible and he reads that every single day," Steve said.

As for Jong Park's health, doctors are hoping after more chemo and some radiation, he'll be able to undergo surgery.

A GoFundMe for the family has already raised $47,000.