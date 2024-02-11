Las Vegas local with rare brain cancer wants to make memories at Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caleb Geller, a 45-year-old sports enthusiast who recently relocated to Las Vegas, has long harbored a dream of attending the Super Bowl. Geller expressed his fervor, stating, "I watch every Super Bowl, no matter who is playing. I just want it to be a good game."

However, this year, his passion for the event holds a deeper significance. In November, Geller received a devastating diagnosis of gliosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. He bravely shared, "It has a four-month to 18-month survival rate... It is in a bone in my shoulder and a bunch of other spots."

Despite facing such dire circumstances, Geller remains determined to cherish each day with his family. Upon learning about an organization that grants dreams for terminally ill adults, Geller penned a heartfelt letter to the Dream Foundation. He recounted, "I wrote a letter... telling them about me, why going to the Super Bowl would be important, or fun, or exciting, or memorable, and before I knew it, they were calling me up."

Geller's dream to attend Super Bowl 58 was made possible by the Dream Foundation. Though bittersweet, the opportunity to attend the prestigious event with his four children and partner, Michael, is deeply meaningful. Geller tearfully reflected, "It's exciting to know that I'm going to do something that people dream of doing... but it sucks to know it's because they don't think I'm going to be here for that long."

Michael emphasized the significance of the Dream Foundation's gesture, stating, "Sometimes we forget that there are people in their 40s, 50s, 60s... nobody is really ready for that moment... so being able to have this experience that they have provided us is fantastic."

For Geller, the Super Bowl excursion symbolizes making lasting memories and spending cherished time with his loved ones. He affirmed, "It's a memory that lasts and impacts everyone around me... I am going to make it to the game, and no matter how much pain I'm going to be in, I'm going to drink a lot of soda, eat a lot of food, and embrace it in excitement."