Las Vegas food truck, 'We In The Kitchen,' honoring mother, wife lost to brain cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black Restaurant Week is an opportunity to celebrate the flavors of African, Caribbean and African American cuisine.

KTNV's Good Morning Las Vegas anchor, Justin Hinton, stopped by "We In The Kitchen," to learn more about its origins.

For Sarah Moore's life, food makes up the fabric. The Las Vegas native was destined to go into the food industry.

"It was my dad and mom's baby at first," she said. " And as the years went on, I got more into cooking."

She opened the food truck, "We In The Kitchen," specializing in BBQ, poboys, pasta and wings.

For the food truck, family continues to be a major focus.

"Me and my wife did it all those years, but it's a different feeling for my kid when it's like, 'hey, you can cook that'?" said Moore's dad, Willy Stark while laughing.

However, the laughter did not always come so easy. Brain cancer barged in on this family.

Moore's mom, Stark's wife, was affected.

"42 years, but we were together for 45," Stark said. "I thought she was going to survive, but God had another plan and this was our plan to get it going. She told me, 'honey, you can do this'."

The family got help from the Pepsi Company, becoming a recipient of the Black Restaurant Accelerator Grant.

"I think she would be over the moon happy," Moore said. "That we are starting something in her legacy and building what she knows is going to be a success."

If you're interested in trying food from "We In The Kitchen," you can usually find them at 1606 S. Commerce Street in Downtown Las Vegas. The truck is usually open Thursdays through Sundays at night from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.