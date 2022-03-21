Las Vegas' first 80º day of the year expected this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is expected to see its first 80º day of 2022 on Thursday with 86º forecasted at Harry Reid International Airport.

There's a chance we may sneak to 80º on Tuesday or Wednesday, as we're currently forecasting the upper 70s those afternoons. The average high temperature is 73º to 74º this time of year.

CURRENT CONDITIONS | 13 First Alert Weather

The average arrival date for the first 80º day of the year is mid-March, so we're a little behind schedule. The first 80º day of the year can happen as early as February or as late as April, depending upon the overall weather pattern.

The surge of warmth will continue through Friday and Saturday, when we're forecast 89º and 91º, respectively. Both of those afternoons will set new record high temperatures and are more than 15º above the seasonal average.

If we make it to the 90º mark on Saturday, it would be well ahead of schedule; Las Vegas typically doesn't see its first 90º day of the year until mid-April.

In case you're curious, the average arrival of our first 100º day of the year is in late May, based on our observed weather from 1990-2020.