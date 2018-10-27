Las Vegas breaking news for October 27, 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for October 27, 2018.
8:15 A.M.
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in critical condition after an altercation in the 6000 block of Conroe Court, near South Jones Boulevard and West Russell Road.
5:13 A.M.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters find a body after putting out a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex located in the 4600 block of East Charleston Boulevard, South Lamb Boulevard. READ MORE
12:22 A.M.
Las Vegas police shot and killed a man in the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue, near West Robindale Road and South Lindell Road. Authorities said he refused to put down what appeared to be a long stick while continuing to advance at them before the shooting occurred. READ MORE