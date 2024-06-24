Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas bicyclist shocked after hitting power pole

Bicyclist electrocuted after riding through power line - 6/24/24
Bicyclist electrocuted after riding through power line - 6/24/24
Bicyclist electrocuted after riding through power line - 6/24/24
Bicyclist electrocuted after riding through power line - 6/24/24
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 24, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials are investigating after a bicyclist was shocked after hitting a power pole.

According to a Metro source, this happened at Vegas Drive and Rancho Drive on Monday afternoon around 1:25 p.m.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said they received a call from a bystander who saw what happened. He stated a 60-year-old man hit a power pole while riding his bike.

Channel 13 was originally told that the bicyclist was shocked after riding through a power line. Fire and rescue officials clarified by stating a fuse blew, which means a power line did not drop.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center to be treated. His condition is unknown, as of 4:45 p.m. However, fire and rescue officials said his injuries are minor and he is expected to fully recover.

NV Energy was notified to repair the pole.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says that all lanes were closed at Vegas Drive and Rancho Drive due to emergency utility work. However, roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH