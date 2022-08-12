Lake Mead businesses struggle to remain open amid ramp closures

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Boulder City is known as a place filled with lots of history and charm, but lately, streets once bustling with visitors are bare.

“When we first opened and years after, all the motels and hotels around here would be filled with big boats,” Cynthia Ford, the owner of the Southwest Diner said. “And they’d be out on the lake first thing in the morning… I can’t remember the last time I saw, right next door, any of those big boats.”

Cynthia Ford says she’s been serving customers at her diner for 3 decades but says, each day fewer people have been coming in. Ford blames it on the low water levels at Lake Mead and the recent ramp closures.

“I remember when the spillway overflowed and it was just so different. What happened? I’m not quite sure what happened, but it’s gone so, we need to do something,” Ford said.

During the height of the pandemic, she struggled to keep the restaurant's doors open now, she worries she could be in the same position if nothing changes. Ford says “it’s bad, it’s really bad.”

Now, Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen is stepping in. She contacted the National Park Service, asking them to reopen the ramps. If they don’t, Rosen says she wants to know why.

“All of those businesses around those areas, it matters. And so just exactly what you’d expect… people don’t come, nobody buys anything…,” said Senator Rosen. “No one buys anything; they can’t keep their business open because they can’t pay their expenses. I don’t want any business to close because of this.”

Rosen says it’s up to the National Park Service to step up and do what it can to bring life and tourism back to Lake Mead.

Senator Rosen gave the National Park Service a deadline of Friday, Aug. 12 to provide her with the next steps they plan to take to reopen the launch ramps.

As of now, her team says they have not received a response.