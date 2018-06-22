Job openings for the week of June 18

Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, go to https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx, register and search the Job order number click or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.

Asphalt Laborer

Job order: 445016

Minimum 1 year of related asphalt experience, including working with a shovel, asphalt rake, and wacker (grade stamper)

Must have OSHA 10 card prior to applying

Must be able to meet the physical demands of the job including working in extreme outdoor temperatures, shoveling, pulling and pushing up to and above 50 lbs

Wage: $25.00/ hour

CNC Machine Operator (Computer Numerically Controlled Machine Operator)

Job order: 444939

**Part Time**

Some experience helpful but not required

Must be mechanically inclined and detail oriented

Salary: $12.00-$13.00/hour DOE

Seamstress/Seamster

Job order: 444814

***Part Time***

6-months experience in commercial sewing, uniform sewing or repair or in alterations is required

Experience in operating a BabyLock Sewing machine, Surger, or blind stich machines

Able to communicate effectively with employees and management in English, specific to position duties and responsibilities

Wage: $9.00/ hour

Phlebotomy Instructor

Job order: 444736

Minimum of 3 years of phlebotomist experience

Current certification required

Must be able to work on weekends

Wage: $19.00/ hour

Activities Assistant/Concierge

Job order: 444697

Must have at least one year of experience working with elderly

Must possess valid First Aid Certification and Food Handler Card

Promote positive work environment that emphasizes teamwork

Wage: $10.50/hr

Administrative Assistant

Job order: 444489

Must have 6 months QuickBooks experience

Knowledgeable in Outlook, Quick Books, Word, Excel etc

Strong written and verbal skills

Clerical experience preferred

Wage: $12.00/hour

Customer Service Rep (Dry Cleaner)

Job order: 444570

Must have excellent in-person customer service and communication skills

Able to lift 10-50lbs

Reliable transportation is required as the bus stop is over a mile away

Dry cleaning experience is a plus!

Salary $10.00/ hour

Editorial Assistant

Job order: 444292

Superior writing and communication skills and organization skills

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office and related software

Experience with editing, journalism or editorial research a plus

Knowledge of Goldmine a plus

Wage: $10.00/hour

Production Associate-Cornerboard

Job order: 444650

Ability to read a tape measure up to 1/32

Ability to lift and handle materials and/or objects weighting 75 lbs

1 years of vocational experience in a manufacturing environment

Certified forklift experience preferred

Wage: $10.50/hr

Tech Support Representative

Job order: 444601

Must have 6+ months of troubleshooting and sales experience in electromechanical components

Spa and Pool components highly preferred.

Basic electric troubleshooting skills

Ability to read schematics/circuitry is a must

Salary: $14.00- $15.00/ hour DOE

Medical Customer Service Representative

Job order: 444152

Phone-related customer service a major plus

Familiarity with Microsoft Windows, Word, and Excel applications

Bilingual language skills a plus

Wage: $10.00/ hour

Store Assistant - Entry Level

Job order: 444557

Part-Time to start, potential to become full-time based on work performance and business need

Ability to bend, stoop, reach, stand, push, pull and lift cartons/bins weighing approximately 10-50 pounds each repetitively

Tactical gear knowledge preferred

Basic math skills

Ability to work alone

Wage: $8.25/ hour

Fraud Investigator

Job order: 444436

At least 6 months previous credit bureau reporting and fraud investigation experience or similar field is required.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a must

Salary: $15.00/ hour

Water Truck Driver

Job order: 443712

At least 6 months experience as a CDL Driver required

Must have CDL A or B license

Salary $18 Per hour (after 90 days pay goes to $20 per hour)