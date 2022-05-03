IG reel from @LasVegasScoop shows human remains in barrel at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — New video, credited to an Instagram reel from @LasVegasScoop, shows the moment that people at Lake Mead discovered the barrel filled with human remains.

WARNING: Some people may find the video disturbing.

POLICE: LVMPD says barrel dumped in Lake Mead containing remains was from 1980s

The barrel was found near Hemenway Beach on Sunday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called in to investigate.

Police say that they believe the victim is a male who was murdered in the 1980s. It was discovered because of receding water levels at the lake.