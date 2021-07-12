How much water would it take to get out of this drought?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s going to take much more than a monsoon season to even break the surface of coming out of a drought.

High elevation snowpacks are well-below normal for much of the west and pretty much gone for Sierra Nevada. Snowmelt is the number one driving force in keeping water reservoirs full.

Lake mead reached historic lows last month, with the threat of water shortage looming.

Most of our regions precipitation comes in the form of snow. When we experience snow drought, there are devastating economic, environmental and social impacts. As global and local temperatures rise, less of that precipitation drops in the form of snow and high winds can cause snow to evaporate.

The old saying of too much of a good thing can be bad applies here. Many people would think that substantial rainfall would be a good thing. It is, to some extent. Too much rain doesn’t allow the surface to absorb it, thus increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Climate models are predicting the occurrence of snow droughts to occur more frequently as the climate continues to change.

More on this story later.