Henderson police looking for missing 23-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public's help to find missing 23-year-old Cameron Newton.

Officials said he was last contacted at 11 p.m. on June 16 at the El Cortez Casino.

Investigators said Newton could be in emotional distress and need medical assistance.

He is 5'11 and 245 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a hat, blue collared shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.