HENDERSON (KTNV) — Investigators in Henderson were on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Monday morning, the city's police department said.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Kola Street, in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard on the city's east side.

Capt. Kirk Moore was expected to provide a statement to media at 10: 50 a.m.

This is a developing story.