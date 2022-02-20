Henderson police asking public assistance in locating 11-year-old girl

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police report an 11-year-old girl is reportedly missing.

Authorities say they were called to the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near Gibson Road and Paseo Verde Parkway, on Saturday in reference to a missing 11-year-old later identified as Ashlyn Sherre.

Sherre was last seen by family Saturday night outside of her home wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt, purple skirt, black fishnet leggings, and black boots, according to police.

Police say the 11 year old is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall. She weighs around 80 pounds and she has green eyes, black hair with green coloring mixed in.

Henderson police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sherre who they say is considered to be a voluntary runaway as of Sunday afternoon.