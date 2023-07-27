Henderson Fire Department looking for firefighters, firefighter-paramedics up to early September

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is accepting applications for firefighters and firefighter-parademics.

Applications are open until Sept. 7 for qualifying applicants 18 years old and older.

The department said there are opportunities for career growth and training while prioritizing mental health and wellness with resources and support.

"Applicants who apply must be committed to upholding HFD’s vision of being America’s premier fire department through its mission to provide exceptional public services because people matter," the City of Henderson said in a press release.

The department includes full-service, all-hazards emergency response with medical services, patient transport, technical rescue, hazardous materials response and search and rescue for the city's recreational trail system.

Those 16 to 21 years old interested in the fire service can look into the department's Explorer program. Enrollment is open year-round.

For more information, visit joinhendersonfire.com.

There are 12 fire stations within HFD’s jurisdiction, with a 13th station planned in West Henderson. In 2022, HFD responded to 41,438 calls for service.